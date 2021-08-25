Andre Schulten Sells 1,513 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andre Schulten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.