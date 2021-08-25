Andy Golding Sells 150,000 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

LON OSB opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.