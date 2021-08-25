Andy Golding Sells 150,000 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).
LON OSB opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
