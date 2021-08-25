ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $368.73 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

