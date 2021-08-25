Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Purchases 76,015 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

