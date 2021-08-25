Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Purchases 76,015 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.
Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
