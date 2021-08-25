Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APLS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.