API3 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.02 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00008641 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $56.87 million and $10.02 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

