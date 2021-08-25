Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 408,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

