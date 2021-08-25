Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

