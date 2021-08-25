Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

