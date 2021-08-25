AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

AppLovin stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. 976,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,834.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

