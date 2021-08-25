Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

