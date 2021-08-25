APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $21.92 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $691,287.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00125273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00156715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,060.11 or 1.00248137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01026088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06570994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,662,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

