Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.00

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

