Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

