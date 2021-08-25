Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.62. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

