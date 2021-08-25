Ares Protocol Trading Down 6.9% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $796,788.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,866,976 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

