ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

