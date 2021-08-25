ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

