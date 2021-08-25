ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $585.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $619.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

