ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 45,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 165.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.