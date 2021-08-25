ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

