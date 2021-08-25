Argon (ARGON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $840,691.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $840,691.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00158201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,868.18 or 0.99881964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.65 or 0.01027376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.15 or 0.06501973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.