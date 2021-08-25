Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

