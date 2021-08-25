Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ameren by 49.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

