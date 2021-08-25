Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.08 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waters by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters stock opened at $402.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $411.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.