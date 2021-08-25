Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,358 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

