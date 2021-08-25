Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares in the company, valued at $51,139,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,297 shares of company stock worth $15,660,615 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $258.38 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

