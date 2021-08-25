Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 31,359 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $63,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

