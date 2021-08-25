Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.44% of Five Below worth $48,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,237. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.