Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $140.03 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $140,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 12,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,496. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

