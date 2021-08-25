Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,895 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $73,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

