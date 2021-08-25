Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,251 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.76% of Elastic worth $101,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.70. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.16 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.