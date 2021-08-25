Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.26% of TransDigm Group worth $91,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,125,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $608.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,230. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.