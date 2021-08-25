Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 193,916 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,916 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

