Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.53. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.