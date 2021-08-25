Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

