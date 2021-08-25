Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $599.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,628 shares of company stock worth $55,125,270 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

