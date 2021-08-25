Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Amphenol by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Amphenol by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

