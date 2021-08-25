Assurant Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

