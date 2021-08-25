Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,174 shares of company stock worth $1,613,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Athene by 29.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37. Athene has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

