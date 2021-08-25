Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $352.04

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $352.04 and last traded at $350.53, with a volume of 4473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

