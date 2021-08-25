Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

