Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

