Autodesk (ADSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) recently:

8/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $363.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $342.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autodesk is benefiting from higher subscription revenues and gross margin expansion. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program augurs well. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the revenues over the long haul. Nonetheless, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. The company expects revenue growth to decelerate despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. High debt levels and unfavorable forex movements remain overhangs. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/13/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADSK stock traded down $24.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.00. 161,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

