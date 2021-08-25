Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $9,369,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,010. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

