Automata Network Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001988 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $163.69 million and approximately $175.41 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00123128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00156091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,885.01 or 1.00161202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.11 or 0.01025161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.97 or 0.06565800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.