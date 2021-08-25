AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,599.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,568.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

