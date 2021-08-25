Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $9,521,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 160,804 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

