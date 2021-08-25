Avestar Capital LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 492.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 337.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 107,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 397.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

