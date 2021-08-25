Avestar Capital LLC Invests $885,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $137.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -796.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,178,937 shares of company stock worth $148,786,199 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

