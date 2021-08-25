Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 15,677 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 52.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 26.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vale by 84.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 757,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 348,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of VALE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.